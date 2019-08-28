Contemporary Istanbul art fest to start in Sept

The 14th Contemporary Istanbul (CI), one of Turkey's top annual art fairs, will begin in September with the best contemporary artworks from Turkey and around the globe. The four-day event – set to begin on Sept. 12 – will bring together more than 70 art galleries from 22 countries.

Curated by French artistic director Anissa Touati, the festival will showcase the works of 510 artists.

"As of 2019, a new term has begun [in Istanbul] with the opening of many new museums," said Ali Güreli, the director of the art fair.

"Contemporary art exhibitions, fairs and newly opened and to-be-opened museums, as well as cultural centers, will carry Istanbul to its rightful place in the art world," he said.

As a foremost art fair in the region, Contemporary Istanbul significantly contributes to the city's artistic transition, Güreli said.

The event, sponsored by leading Turkey's lender Akbank, will be open through Sept. 15.