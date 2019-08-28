Istanbul vocational training centers to offer Kurdish language courses

Kurdish language courses will be offered in Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality Art and Vocational Training Courses (İSMEK), Turkey's main opposition party chairman announced Tuesday.

Offering such courses is necessary to coexist in harmony, the chairman of the Republican People's Party (CHP) Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu said during a meeting with Kurdish Language and Literature graduates in Istanbul.

He also said that the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality staff will provide care services in Kurdish for elderly people who do not speak any other language besides Kurdish.

Kurdish belongs to a northwestern Iranian branch of the Indo-European family. It is accepted as the fourth most spoken language in the Middle East, after Arabic, Persian, and Turkish.

The Kurdish language has long remained a taboo in Turkey due to past governments' oppressive policies toward the community in response to a separatist campaign by the terrorist organization PKK. During the rule of Justice and Development Party (AK Party), the language received state-level recognition while education in Kurdish was permitted and Kurdish lessons were introduced in public schools in 2012.