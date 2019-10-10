Istanbul flight hub to offer more than airport novels

Grabbing an airport novel while waiting for your flight can be tempting, but a library at Istanbul Airport aims to offer even more. Set to be inaugurated on October 11, the library will offer a wide selection of books, from fiction by Nobel Prize winners to children's literature and classics. More than 2,000 books will be at the airport library for travelers to pick for free.

The library, a joint effort by the Culture and Tourism Ministry and the IGA company, which runs the airport, will be located in the domestic lines terminal for passengers awaiting their flights. The ministry says it will be "a cultural resting spot" for passengers with 1,350 fiction books, 500 children's books, 150 books in English, 50 magazines and 500 literary classics.

Passengers are required to apply for membership to borrow books and they can return them either to a return box in the arriving passenger terminal or any public library elsewhere in the country. The library will be open between 06:30 a.m. and 23:30 p.m.