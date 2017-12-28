MHP to explain presidential system to party organizations in 81 provinces

The Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) is ramping up efforts to explain the party's political agenda, including the presidential governing system, in detail to all of its organizations in Turkey, ahead of its 12th ordinary congress on March 18, 2018.

"As part of the preparations for the congress, we will visit our party organizations in 81 provinces, starting in January 2018," MHP deputy chairman Semih Yalçın said while speaking to Turkish press, and added that during these visits the issues, particularly the new governing system and the election threshold, will be discussed.Yalçın stated that groups consisting of 3 or 5 members of the party's central board would pay visits to party organizations in 81 provinces in Turkey. He underlined that the visits aim to increase mutual dialogue and explain the objectives of the MHP concerning the 2019 election process.

Touching on adjustment laws, the MHP deputy chairman stressed that adjustment laws and changes in the election laws will serve as a tool for normalization and added, "With the legal alliances that will be forged for the 2019 elections with the support of the public, Turkey will have made significant preparations for 2023, 2053 and 2071."

Yalçın underscored that the MHP has been paying utmost attention to the process for preparations for 2019.MHP chair Devlet Bahçeli previously announced that his party would support the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) for preparations of adjustment laws. After many constitutional changes were approved in the April 16 referendum, adjustment laws and changes to the electoral system must be made.

Apart from changes to the top election board and local elections, general elections will also be changed. One of the alternatives is that Turkey be divided into 600 polling districts.

Each district would vote for a deputy in the type of system that exists in the U.K. Another alternative is for the division of each province into voting districts. Each district would vote for five or six deputies. In this system, for example, Istanbul would be divided into 20 voting precincts. Erdoğan has long been in favor of such a system.Bahçeli stated that the MHP and the AK Party might forge an alliance for the 2019 elections in an effort to gain the majority of votes. The MHP chair stressed that if an alliance is to be forged, the two parties should present their political identities in the elections and that parties should be represented on ballots with their emblems.