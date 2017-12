Internet security firm SplashData has revealed the most unsafe passwords that users chose in 2017.

The company analyzed more than five million passwords before they announced "123456," "password," and "12345678" as the three most unsafe passwords.

They were followed by "qwerty," "12345," "123456789," "letmein," "12345667," "football" and "iloveyou."

What is interesting is that this year an overwhelming number of users preferred "starwars," which was not a particularly good choice either.