Prankster who shot boyfriend for YouTube pleads guilty to second degree manslaughter

A 20-year-old YouTube prankster has pleaded guilty to second degree manslaughter and will serve 180 days in jail and 10 years on probation, after she shot dead her boyfriend while filming a video for their online channel.

Monalisa Perez reportedly shot her boyfriend Pedro Ruiz through a book he was holding to his chest for a stunt aiming to raise the stakes from previous their videos.

Perez told investigators she initially resisted firing the gun, but that her boyfriend convinced her to go through with it by showing her another book that had stopped a bullet.

In a tweet that same day, Perez previewed their plan, writing: "HIS idea not MINE."



Me and Pedro are probably going to shoot one of the most dangerous videos ever😳😳 HIS idea not MINE🙈 — Monalisa Perez (@MonalisaPerez5) June 26, 2017

The book failed to protect Ruiz, and the bullet entered the 22-year-old's chest, injuring him fatally. Emergency crews were unable to revive him at the scene, and he was later declared dead.

According to the report Perez was pregnant at the time. The couple's 3-year-old daughter was standing nearby as the stunt was attempted.