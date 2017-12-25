79-year-old from Erzurum trains for marathons

After serving as the head of Erzurum's Çırçır district for 30 years, Ekrem Şen, 79, now has a new calling: Running marathons.

Şen, for the last two years, has been training for two upcoming marathons in 2018. With his trainer Dursun Düzgün, he prepares for the challenge by running 10 kilometers three days a week.

Despite his age, Şen is quite confident and aims to get to the finish line first in Trabzon on Feb. 18, 2018, and in Antalya on March 4, 2018.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Şen said age cannot be a barrier to doing sports.

"Nobody should give up doing sports just because of their advanced age. Sports have no age. Everybody should be interested in a branch of sports and live a healthy life. I was the head of the district for 30 years and now I am training for marathons," he said.

After retiring two years ago, Şen picked up walking and decided to take professional help.

"My aim is to encourage people my age to start doing sports and to live healthy," said Şen.

"I train very hard and have now taken it up a notch because of the marathons. I want to finish first in both races."