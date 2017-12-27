Turks stay home, buy gifts for their families on New Year's Eve

Turks will celebrate New Year's Eve at home, according to a poll conducted by an online shopping company.

The poll, which was completed over the internet by nearly 4,777 people, revealed that the most preferred place for the new year in Turkey is at home, at a rate of 85 percent. While 72 percent of people said they celebrate the new year at home with their families, 13 percent of them said they are also at home but with their friends. Ten percent prefer to spend the night outside at an event like at a party or a dinner. Three percent are abroad and 2 percent are out of town for the new year celebration.

Fifty-three percent of the participants answered the question, "For whom do you buy new year gifts?" with "for my family." Twenty-four percent said they buy gifts for their boyfriends or girlfriends. While 20 percent buy gifts for their friends, two percent prefer to buy gifts for their bosses. Only 1 percent said they buy gifts for their colleagues.

Thirty-seven percent of the participants want a special new year gift bought for them. While 32 percent wish for a smartphone for their new year gifts, 15 percent want "clothes, shoes or bags" as a gift. Those who expect perfume as a gift are 8 percent, and 7 percent prefer sports or hobby equipment.

The poll shows that even if only 15 percent of people want clothes or a bag for their new year gift, the gifts that are mostly bought for the new year are in this category. Thirty-five percent of the participants who answer the question "From which category do you choose presents?" offered the categories of fashion, clothes, shoes, and bags. Twenty-four percent chose hobby and art gifts, while 22 percent preferred cosmetic, perfume and self-care gifts. Thirteen percent said smartphones, computers, and tablets would be better and 6 percent followed them with decoration and furniture gifts.

There are many discounts waiting for people in stores this holiday season. It is remarkable that 58 percent of the participants wait for discounts for their new year gifts. While the rate increases to 65 percent for women, it is 52 percent for men.

Fifty-three percent of the participants' budget is TL 50 ($13) and less for gifts, while 22 percent put TL 51-100 aside for gifts. While only 13 percent have a budget of TL 500 and more, 9 percent have a budget between TL 101 and 250. Four percent expressed that they have budgeted between TL 251 and 500 for gifts.