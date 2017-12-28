Dogs seized from smugglers up for auction in border town

They endured a troublesome journey from Europe and now they are looking forward to living with human friends who really care about them. A bunch of dogs, who were heavily tranquilized by smugglers, so much so that their immune system completely collapsed, have recovered from their health troubles during their stay in the Turkish border town of Edirne.

Ten puppies of various breeds were found in the luggage of a car on the border. Two of the dogs were in critical condition, as they were drugged by the smugglers to keep them silent while crossing the border. After a few months in intensive care, they recovered and were nursed back to their former health by police. They are now being looked after by police dog trainers in the town.

Officials will hold an auction on Jan. 4 for the puppies, which include a chow chow, St. Bernard, a shepherd dog and a shar-pei puppy. The dogs will be sold for prices ranging between TL 1,400 ($366) and TL 2,100 ($549).