Green even after death: Paper coffins in high demand

Kipaş Paper in Kahramanmaraş province made a coffin out of 100 percent waste paper upon demand of a company in Holland.

Packing and Marketing Department Representative Özcan Büyüksakallı said that paper coffins were offered a few years ago, and they started to produce them upon demand from Holland. Noting a factory in China had been producing paper coffins, but it was later closed because of a tsunami, Büyüksakallı added, "We are the only factory that produces paper coffins now."

Stressing that the coffins that they produce are totally made of waste paper and are strengthened after a series of operations, he said: "Our material is durable and has a high capacity to carry. When you compare it with wooden, it is economic and lighter. Therefore, it is sold for a cheaper price. This is why we decided to produce it."

"The coffin is buried under the earth during funerals and decomposes there. It is a harmless material unlike wooden. While some countries bury their dead, some burn them according to their religions. These coffins are proper for both usages. Not only being made of waste paper but also being harmless to nature is its advantage," said the representative.

Besides, the front and lateral faces of the coffins are covered with coated paper. Thus, a photo of the dead person can be pressed on it by his or her relatives.