Last minute ideas for new year gifts

Only a few days are left until the new year. New hopes, new dreams and plans await us in 2018. There are numerous alternatives to put a sweet smile on the faces of your loved ones as we close this year. If you have not bought a present for them yet, you can think of the following suggestions. Here some new year gift options for you that are both attractive and affordable.

My first suggestion are the new year baskets offered at Divan patisseries. Having been in business since 1956, the brand is the long-established example of the Turkish patisserie business. I particularly like the wide range of products at Divan, which offers services in central locations in Istanbul. The view of their branch in the Bebek district is especially fun. In addition to chocolate and pastry products, the breakfast presentations are quite fantastic at Bebek Divan.





Golden unicorn, silver trays, bronze goblets and many more items are meticulously selected at Divan patisseries.

As it does every year, Divan has prepared new year baskets in brand new designs this year as well. This year's designs are mainly dominated by gold, brown and blue colors. There are also alternatives in green and red. The designs of the boxes and baskets are very authentic. They remembered to include some custom-design figurines, in addition to the varieties of chocolate and Turkish delights. The golden unicorn, silver trays, bronze goblets and many more accessories are meticulously selected.

Each package contains original new year decorations. What I liked the most was the basket named Gatsby Box. The horse-shaped piggy bank and the soup bowls wrapped inside are so stylish. You still have time to order one. They offer free delivery to your place.

Another suggestion for the new year is a concept store in Nişantaşı. Displaying the unique collections of world-famous brands and designers, Luxuria should never be missed. It offers unusual figurines selected from all around the world as well as special souvenirs. As soon as you step in, you see immediately that the store has something special in its design.

Luxuria means "The Land of Luxury" in Latin. It brings together the most distinguished table and home decoration brands, with its affordable luxury concept. Handmade candles of Voluspa, glass and frame options of Ralph Lauren, fun designs of Mudpie, and many more exclusive gift options are available. Also the porcelain coffee sets, Ottoman style vases and evil eye selections are great. If you too are a last-minute person in selecting gifts, you are highly likely to find your fancy product at Luxuria. Although the name Luxuria refers to expensive things, the prices are quite reasonable. Plus while you are in Nişantaşı you should also buy traditional red new year flowers sold on the streets. Very unique and very Istanbul!

My last suggestion may sound a bit unusual. The place of coffee in Turkish culture is beyond argument, not to mention tea. The Beta Tea brand has produced a special tea collection called "Wish," for the new year. We all will have new wishes in the new year. I liked the idea of bringing together wishes and tea, which has a cultural value. Symbolizing the wishes of well-being, peace, welfare, happiness and love, the tea packs are designed in the form of new year decorations. Different types of tea packs are available in yellow, green, purple, grey and blue colored balls.

One of the six stylish balls forming the Beta Wish Collection, the red ball of love reflects the well-being of the green tea. In the yellow ball representing happiness and blue ball representing success, green tea is combined with the delicate flavor of lavender. The grey ball representing well-being combines green tea with the delicate flavor of amaranth. The refreshing taste of green tea with the delicate flavor of blue centaury flowers blends together in the green ball representing peace and the purple ball representing welfare. Make a wish and take a sip of these tea varieties. Who knows! Maybe your wishes for 2018 will come true! Happy new year to everyone!

