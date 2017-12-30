2017 saw Turkish Red Crescent mobilize huge aid efforts

Turkey's biggest and one of the major humanitarian aid institutions of the world, the Turkish Red Crescent, has declared 2018 as "safe life training year."

General Director of the Turkish Red Crescent Dr. Kerem Kınık announced at the 2017 assessment meeting that they will be offering safe life culture trainings to 10 million citizens and aim to develop awareness with their certificate trainings. Then, these trainees, with the complementary trainings, will become a meaningful part of the disaster organization in the future and he also noted that the Red Crescent has completed preparations in this regard.

Kınık also mentioned that in 2017, 2,380,000 people donated blood to the Red Crescent, which has rescued 3.5 million people, and 274,000 people were stem cell donors, which resulted in 512 donations of bone marrow and stem cells.

In foreign countries, 2.5 million people's tables saw food thanks to donations from 83,000 people abroad and 41,000 people in Turkey during Eid al-Adha. "We reached food to 19 million people from our food banks in 2017. During the month of Ramadan, we provided food to more than 500,000 people and offered humanitarian aid to 8.7 million abroad. This year, we mainly focused on Somalia and Yemen and our campaign still continues," said Kınık and added that they are now working on transferring 15,000 tons of food to South Sudan, which in the end would mean the campaign has reached 13 million people.

Currently in Yemen, people diagnosed with cholera has reached about 1.5 million and thousands are losing their lives. The Red Crescent has established two Sahara hospitals with the Ministry of Health and delivered 60 tons of antibiotics to Yemen. Furthermore, the Red Crescent has distributed 13,000 tons of food across Yemen.

Kınık further noted that they have reached approximately 1 million disaster victims, and Red Crescent teams have helped 32 disasters and 612 million bottles of Kızılay mineral water were drank in 23 countries. In addition, in 2018, the traditional soda will be offered in a nostalgic bottle to its fans.

Out of 1,606,459 donors to the Red Crescent, 1,239,355 preferred to make their donations via their SMS. TL 225 million ($59.4 million) was received in cash and TL 464 million was received in-kind. The highest donations were to the Red Crescent food group while in terms of projects, the highest donations were for the Syrian crisis.





Two Red Crescent personnel helping a baby who lost an eye in Eastern Ghouta.

Kınık further reminded that more than 30,000 people who were stuck in nearly a 3-square-meter area in Aleppo were discharged to safe zones and that in Eastern Ghouta, where 400,000 people have been under siege for the past five years and to whom no humanitarian aid could be reached, were finally being transferred to hospitals in Damascus thanks to the severe diplomatic traffic of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and his discussions with Putin and also talks of the Red Crescent with the Red Cross Committee and the Syrian Red Crescent.

The Red Crescent's 2017 budget was TL 3.285 billion and they have delivered an aid of TL 532.35 million abroad while delivering TL 51 million to Somalia, Yemen and Gaza and TL 400 million to Syria.

A budget of TL 70 million was reserved for Turkish citizens including cash support, education support and aid for treatments. A total of TL 35 million was reserved for zakat and other Islamic donations and out of the TL 3.3 billion budget, TL 1.9 billion was spent on aid. "When operational expenses, especially in blood donations, are added to these amounts, we can say that our entire budget was spent on easing the various pains of humans," said Kınık.

In total, the Red Crescent 2017 activities reached 27.3 million people, which according to Kınık, it meant being in touch with three-thirds of the Turkish society through aid in cash and in-kind and also through blood donations. "We reached our hand to ease the pains of more than 18.6 million people," added Kınık.

In 2017, 1.1 million refugees were supported, which includes 926,000 and this is planned to be increased to 1.3 million refugees in 2018. The highest amount of the budget was spent on the Syrian refugees yet, aid was provided to citizens from 65 countries. In addition, the aim of the Red Crescent for 2018 is mainly focusing on training, and modules have been defined, contents have been determined and pre-agreements have been made to provide these trainings through the help of the Ministry of Education.

In addition, the Red Crescent currently provides a monthly budget of TL 120 through the Ministry of Family and Social Policies, AFAD and the Red Crescent Card program, with all expenses covered by the European Commission (EC) through the social adaptation program.

Noting that just last week a new package of 650 million euros was signed in Brussels and the funding for the Red Crescent Card program for 2018 was completed, Kınık also noted that their negotiations regarding the additional 3 billion euro package was very positive. The program is planned to continue after 2018 or while it is almost one-tenth of the amount Turkey has spent, the Red Crescent has taken the promise of support from the EC.