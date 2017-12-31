Medical student turns fried eggs into stunning works of art

A medical student from Mexico became a phenomenon on Instagram with his works of art created entirely from fried eggs.

Michele Baldini, 20, has gone viral in social media as he turned fried eggs into faces, logos, animals, symbols and even countries.

Using the same black frying pan for all his posts, the medical student even created a rendition of Vincent van Gogh's Starry Night using only egg whites and yolk.

Breakfast on the Gogh🍳🌌 #LaMañanaEstrellada¿? A post shared by The Eggs-hibit🍳 (@the_eggshibit) on Dec 13, 2017 at 10:14am PST

Featuring creations ranging from a wolf howling at a yolk moon to a detailed recreation of the New York City skyline, Michele gained almost 10,000 followers since October, when he posted his first work.

Michele, who posts his pictures under the username @the_eggshibit, reportedly started the idea of his account with a Yin Yang symbol made of simple fried eggs.