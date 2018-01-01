Bride battling cancer dies 18 hours after saying ‘I do’

Turkish couple holds wedding ceremony at hospital to cheer up mother with cancer

An American bride battling a severe form of breast cancer died just hours after exchanging vows at a wedding held in the hospital.

Heather Mosher, 31, of Connecticut was diagnosed with breast cancer in December 2016, the same day her fiancé Dave chose to propose to her.

"I had planned to ask her on Dec. 23, 2016," Dave Mosher, 35, told local media. "That morning we had gone to the doctor after she had found a lump on her breast."

Doctors confirmed the lump was malignant, but Dave Mosher was determined to take Heather as his wife.

"Now more than ever, I needed for her to know that she's not going to do this alone," said Dave.

The couple held their wedding a year later at St. Francis Hospital, Dec. 22, 2017, attended by family and friends.

The bride was on life support, laying in her hospital bed wearing a wig, wedding dress and jewelry. Bridesmaid Christina Karas (Lee) snapped a picture of Heather with her arms raised in victory after sharing her vows with her new husband.

She died 18 hours later. "Some of her last words were her vows," the groom said.

The couple had moved up the wedding by eight days at the suggestion of Heather's doctor, who recommended "sooner rather than later," following two rounds of chemotherapy and two surgeries.

On the day planned for the wedding, Dec. 30, the family held Heather's funeral.