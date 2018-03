People who want to have fun in the final days of winter - while they still can - will meet on the night of March 29 at Alancha, a hidden and unique place in the Nişantaşı district, at the Glowing Thursday Party. The party will warm up with a live performance by Ceynur and her orchestra. The event, full of entertainment, music and gift draws, will start at 8.30 p.m. Guests will also be able to enjoy hit songs by DJ Mertcan all night long.