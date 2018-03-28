White water adrenalin: Rafting season opens in Melen

The rafting season kicked off in Melen Brook - a 16-kilometer rafting course in Düzce's Cumayeri district.

Welcoming rafters with the rise of water levels following heavy rains, the rafting facilities opened the 2018 season with a huge turnout.

Adventure seekers who came to the rafting facilities in Cumayeri's village of Dokuzdeğirmen to spend the weekend enjoyed the 16-kilometer rafting course in special outfits.

Rafting provincial representative Birol Tepe told Anadolu Agency (AA) that they opened the season in Melen Brook, which is a safe course.

Tepe said they had a fast start this season with a huge turnout and have received intense interest for March and April, adding that all rafting facilities around Melen Brook booking up quickly. "People wait for this season to go rafting. The weather is beautiful and the water flow is spectacular," Tepe said. "It is perfect weather for rafting. We also received reservations from Istanbul, Ankara and surrounding provinces. We would like to welcome everyone who wants to raft and are waiting for water levels to rise."

Tepe said demand for Melen Brook increases every year. He added that while last year they had a target of 80,000 people, they expect 100,000 visitors this year. "We will easily meet this target. Our bookings show that interest is growing every day."

Explaining that rafting continued through January and February, Tepe said the actual season starts now. "Temperatures are also very good compared to March. Our expectations are higher for this season."