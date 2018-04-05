Turkic countries to teach common history at schools

The National Education Ministry has announced a new elective course for eighth grade called Common Turkic History.

The course's curriculum will be prepared by the ministry and the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States (Turkic Council) and a history book that will be taught in member countries will be published.

The draft of the history book for Common Turkish History is currently under examination at the National Education Ministry.

The Turkic Council was established in 2009 as an international intergovernmental organization, with the overarching aim of promoting comprehensive cooperation among Turkic speaking states. Its four founding member states are Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkey.

It was formed on four main pillars of common history, language, identity and culture, but it is not limited to the confines of these commonalities.

Rather, the council aims to broaden existing bilateral cooperation in areas such as economy, science, education, transportation, customs, tourism and other various fields between member states into multilateral cooperation for the benefit of the region.