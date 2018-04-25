   
Trump caught once again trying to awkwardly hold First Lady's hand

U.S. President Donald Trump was caught once again awkwardly trying to hold his wife Melania Trump's hand during a formal event for French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte.

Cameras caught the U.S. president attempting to hold the First Lady's hand but met with resistance. He eventually managed to grasp her hand but many social media users made fun of the awkward moment.

This was not the first time the president and the first lady made headlines with an awkward moment.

For instance, the First Lady coldly slapped away the president's hand during a visit in Israel, while at a different time she reminded the president to place his hand over his heart during the national anthem during the White House Easter Egg Roll event in 2017.

