'Waterman' breaks record for longest scuba dive

Record holding diver Cem Karabay, also known as "waterman," breaks a new Guinness World Record for the "longest open saltwater scuba dive (cold water)" during a record attempt organized to celebrate the 21st anniversary of Troy's recognition by UNESCO.Karabay broke the record by staying under the water for 15 hours and 11 minutes, overcoming the previous record held by Norwegian diver Nils-Roar Selnes by one minute.

During the record attempt, he ate, slept and exercised 6 meters underwater, the temperature of which was below 15 degrees Celsius. Karabay also fought with hypothermia to break the record.

Karabay's next goal is to live under cold water for 23 hours and 4 minutes to make history again.