Luckiest man on earth survives three wild animal attacks

Meet the world's luckiest - or the unluckiest - man in the world, 20 years old Dylan McWilliams was attacked by a shark, bear and rattlesnake in the past four years and survived them all.

McWilliams hit the news last week after he was attacked by a shark and greatly injured his leg while body boarding in Hawaii. However, what makes McWilliams so special is that this was not his first incident.

The outdoors enthusiast from Grand Junction in western Colorado has been backpacking across the U.S. and Canada for the past few years. His grandfather was the first person to teach him survival techniques at the age of three or four, and a love for the outdoors was born.

McWilliams had a chance to use these survival skills first during a camping trip in Utah three years ago when he was bitten by a venomous rattlesnake. Fortunately, the venom the snake passed to McWilliams' blood was not enough to kill him. Then in Colorado last summer, during another camping trip, McWilliams was surprised when he woke up to find that his head was clamped in the jaws of a bear.

Despite his unlucky encounters, McWilliams cannot wait to heal and return to the outdoors. He says these kinds of incidents are normal given the fact that he spends much of his time in the outdoors.