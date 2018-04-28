With YouTube as her guide, woman gives birth in Istanbul hotel during layover

A first-time mother gave birth during a layover in Istanbul, using YouTube as a guide in her hotel room.

Tia Freeman, an American from Nashville, Tennessee, said she mistook the start of labor for food poisoning cramps and checked into an Istanbul hotel during a layover on her way to a vacation in Germany on March 7.

The 22-year-old mother said she found out she was expecting late in her pregnancy, but was "in denial" and didn't tell anyone. Instead, she booked a flight to Germany, thinking she still had time before the baby was due.

"I make it to my hotel & now I'm sure I'm in labor. There is no way in the world I'm not in labor because I can barely stand up at this point," Freeman wrote in a series of Tweets explaining her birthing adventure.

Freeman said she didn't know the emergency number in Turkey, so decided to turn to YouTube for guidance.

"In true millennial form, I decided to YouTube it," she wrote.

Freeman said she climbed into the bathtub after filling it with warm water, and found a comfortable birthing position from online advice.

So anyway. I strip down and climb in the tub. The internet said there were a couple positions that people find the most comfortable. I picked the one that worked for me and I was like okay BOOM let's birthed this baby. pic.twitter.com/I6BabFMcCD — Tia Freeman (@TheWittleDemon) April 24, 2018

At that point, her contractions were already a minute apart, Freeman said, and the birth of her son "happened pretty quickly."

After delivering the placenta, Freeman sterilized shoelaces to cut the umbilical cord.

"In Turkey, everyone drinks tea/coffee so every hotel room has an electric kettle. So I just boiled some water to sterilize the laces so that I could use them as clamps," she tweeted.

She named her healthy baby boy Xavier.

When she returned to the airport the next day for her flight, she said airport workers were "freaking out" about her "fresh" baby.

After Freeman explained what had happened, Turkish Airlines paid for a two-week stay in an Istanbul hotel and helped connect her with a medical team to check up on her and the baby.

"The staff there were absolutely amazing. They helped me with my bags, and would deliver food to my room if he started crying while I was in the dining area eating," she wrote.

Both Freeman and her baby are doing well over a month later.

Freeman's incredible story, shared on Twitter, has gone viral on social media, with many users praising her resourcefulness.

"I think my adrenaline and instincts carried me through it. It was all kind of a blur. I was in autopilot," she told BBC Newsbeat.