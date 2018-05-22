Valley of tulips lures photographers to higher altitudes

With the arrival of spring Keklik Valley in Sarıkamış, Kars becomes a natural studio.

A spell of rainy weather has brought the valley to life, bursting with tulips and other flowers of a multitude of colors.

The valley, located at an altitude of 2,100 meters, is just 10 kilometers away from the district center. Covered in Scotch pine forests, it is home to wildlife, like bears, wolves, roe deer, lynxes and foxes.

As the valley remains covered in red and yellow tulips, nature photographers are using this opportunity to capture the region's natural beauty. Turhan Koçaş, one of the photographers, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the photos of yellow and red tulips in the valley are really beautiful.

"The place is beautiful. We could not take photos for a few days because of the rain. But, now we're back again. The valley is covered with yellow, red and orange tulips. We are very happy to be able to shoot here," he said.