Ex-Hollywood mogul Weinstein to surrender to NYC police: report

Former Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein is expected to surrender to New York City police on charges of sexual misconduct on Friday, the New York Times reported, citing two unidentified law enforcement officials.

Benjamin Brafman, a lawyer for Weinstein, declined to comment on Thursday's report.

The reports surfaced with the Manhattan District Attorney's office and New York police department have been investigating Weinstein for months.

Weinstein was facing charges in connection to at least one accuser, Lucia Evans, who reported that the fallen power broker forced her to perform oral sex on him in 2004, the New York Daily News reported.

Weinstein's career went down in flames last October over sexual abuse allegations following bombshell articles in The New York Times and New Yorker magazine, which sparked a sexual harassment watershed across the United States.

More than 100 women have since accused the 66-year-old of impropriety going back 40 years and ranging from sexual harassment to assault and rape.

The twice-married father of five has been investigated by British and U.S. police but has not yet been charged with any crime. He denies having non-consensual sex and has reportedly been in treatment for sex addiction.