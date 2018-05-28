Students make origami cranes for world peace

In Kırklareli province, students of the TOKİ Ahmet Cevdet Paşa Primary and Secondary School made a series of origami cranes in order to commemorate Sadako Sasaki, the Japanese girl who lost her life because of the radiation emitted after the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima.

The students learned how to make entertaining figures with the traditional Japanese paper-folding art known as origami nearly five months ago. They produced 1,000 origami cranes and gave messages of love and peace to the world.

Collecting their origami works, the students started to exhibit them in their school. Kırklareli Director of National Education, Murat Aşım, who attended the opening ceremony of the exhibition, congratulated the students. Noting they have conducted a meaningful project, Aşım said, "The origami cranes have a story.

It is the short but impressive story of Sadako Sasaki. This Japanese girl was a bomb-affected person and was diagnosed with leukemia. She believed that she would be pull through the illness if she could do 1,000 origami cranes. She did 644 and passed away. Her classmates completed the rest of the cranes. When you visit Hiroshima, you can see a monument for her. It represents hope. Today, cranes represent hope in our culture, as well."

The origami exhibition of the students will be open for 10 days.