Toys made by college students to be sent to village schools

University students in Kastamonu province will send toys and instructional materials they make in their courses throughout the year to village schools in need.

An exhibition that features products made by students in their equipment and instructional material development courses in Kastamonu University Vocational School of Higher Education Child Development Program has started in Ahmet Yesevi Conference Hall.Toys and educational materials made entirely of natural products and in the exhibition will be distributed to nursery schools in need in villages.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), instructor Bahar Gümrükçü Bilgici said they gathered products made by students for the year-end exhibit, adding that 1,000 products made throughout the year are exhibited in the event. "The products include spoons, hand and threaded puppets, educational toys, educational concept books, trees that describe the seasons, stuffed toys, and information boxes," Bilgici added.

Since students can learn concepts through toys and educational materials, Bilgici said among the products made are concept books and concept carpets that enable students in the nursery school to learn concepts more easily.Bilgici said after the exhibition, they send the products to village schools that they are in touch with, and those contacting them just like every year. "The point to consider here is to divide the products and send them to different schools. For example, if we have 20 pieces of one product, we send them to seven schools, so we have the chance to see its effects on children in different schools, which makes both us and our students happy," Bilgici said.

Perihan Başoğlu, one of the students involved in the project, said that they prepare educational materials and toys with care since they know they will be sending them to village schools and children in need.

According to Başoğlu, "All of the products were made of fabric without using ready-made materials. We, as students, prepared all the materials. The products used are organic and prepared so as not to harm the students."

Rector Seyit Aydın, Vocational School Director Hasbi Yaprak, faculty members and students attended the exhibition's opening.