Furry friends pampered for summer in beauty salon

Now that summer is here, it's time to get a new haircut and a little sun tan, but humans are not the only ones who need summer pampering. Our four-legged friends are also getting ready for summer in a pet beauty salon in İzmir and enjoying themselves.

For the last five years, Eser Alaş offers beauty services for pets such as dogs, cats, rabbits and hamsters in his beauty salon. In his salon, Alaş gives pets a bath, a cut and brushes them to give them a shiny look.

Stating that shaggy animals need regular care for their fur, Alaş continued:

"Various types of care routines that are offered to people are offered to the animals in this salon. We even give animals a spa treatment. Our aim is to give animals a relaxing day that can enjoy a little pampering."

To increase the quality of life for pets, the salon also cares for the animals nails, paws, skin, fur, eyes and ears.

Okyanus Şerenas, who brought her cat to the salon, said: "My cat is not happy with his shaggy fur during summer. We want him to have a haircut and spend the summer easier. This place offers my cat everything he needs."