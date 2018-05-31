Study: Music directly affects food choices in restaurants

Most of us regret having an unhealthy dinner in restaurants but it turns out that our appetite is not the only one to be blamed. A recent study conducted by marketing professor Dipayan Biswas and his team from South Florida University shows that loud music in restaurants can cause diners to make unhealthy choices on the menu.

Published in the Journal of the Academy of Marketing Sciences, the study has found that if ambient music played in a restaurant is louder, the customers are more susceptible to choose unhealthy foods.

Biswas conducted the study at a cafe in Stockholm, where various genres of music was played on a loop at 55 decibels and 70 decibels at different times, for several days. When the music was louder, researchers found 20 percent more customers ordered something that was not good for them, compared to those who dined during the lower-volume times.

It turned out that volume directly affects heart rate, which also affects the decision-making process. With a smooth jazz song playing in the background, customers feel like eating salads and other healthy food. On the other hand, rock music that is loud and angry makes customers order french fries, red meat, etc.