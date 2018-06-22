Home office is rising trend in Europe, study reveals

The rate of employed people aged 15 to 64 in the European Union who usually work from home stood at 5 percent last year, Eurostat announced Wednesday.

"This figure was highest in the Netherlands (13.7 percent), followed by Luxembourg (12.7 percent) and Finland (12.3 percent)," the institute said.

According to official figures for 2017, the lowest ratios were recorded in Bulgaria and Romania at 0.3 and 0.4 percent, respectively. Eurostat noted that working from home was slightly more common in the euro area - 5.7 percent of employees - than in the EU as a whole.

"The percentage of employed people in the EU who sometimes work from home has increased steadily over the years, from 7.7 percent in 2008 to 9.6 percent in 2017, although the figure in 2017 was down slightly from 2016 (9.8 percent)," the institute said. "In the EU, more self-employed people usually worked from home (18.1 percent) than employees (2.8 percent)," it said.

Women vs. menEurostat stated that a slightly higher proportion of women in the EU usually worked from home - 5.3 percent - than men, 4.7 percent, last year.

"The frequency of working from home increases with age," it said. "Only 1.6 percent of 15-24 year-olds in the EU usually worked from home in 2017, rising to 4.7 percent of 25-49 year-olds and 6.4 percent of 50 to 64-year-olds."