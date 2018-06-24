Turkish celebrities take part in historic presidential, parliamentary elections

As polling in Turkey's parliamentary and presidential elections began Sunday morning, Turkish celebrities who are part of the 56,322,632 registered voters flocked to the ballot boxes across the country, sharing colorful poses of the occasion with their millions of followers on social media.

Nusret Gökçe, also known as "Salt Bae," the famous Turkish butcher who became a worldwide social media sensation cast his ballot doing his famous "salt" move, captioning the moment with "came from 9,381 kilometers far away."

Actress Beren Saat, an A-lister who starred in series such as "Aşk-ı Memnu" (Forbidden Love) and "Fatmagül'ün Suçu Ne?" (What is Fatmagül's Fault?), was also spotted casting her ballot at a high school in Istanbul's Etiler district. Saat was accompanied by her husband Kenan Doğulu, who is a famous Turkish pop star.

Fellow actress Cansu Dere, who is internationally known for her roles in the series "Ezel" and "Sıla" alongside Kenan Imirzalıoğlu and Engin Akyürek, was seen voting in Istanbul. Dere's series achieved phenomenal success after having been exported to dozens of countries, including the U.S., Afghanistan, Argentina, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Cuba, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Latvia, Venezuela, and Mexico.

Singer and former Turkish Eurovision contender Hadise, comedians Cem Yılmaz and Şahan Gökbakar known for their box office favorites "Gora" and "Recep İvedik," Turkish international defender Caner Erkin, who previously played for Inter Milan, were also among the celebrities taking part in the June 24 elections.