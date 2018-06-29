Turkish team wins 3rd place in RoboCup competition

A Turkish team ranked third in the RoboCup competition in Canada, held between June 18th and 22nd.

In the 22nd RoboCup International Competition, the RoboAkut team, backed by the Turkey Technology Team Foundation from Bogazici University, received a third place prize in the RoboCup Rescue Simulation League in Montreal, according to the foundation's Twitter account.

RoboAkut also won third place in the simulation league in Japan last year.

The RoboCup International Competition has taken place every year in a different country since 1997 and is considered one of the world's major scientific events in the field of robotics and artificial intelligence.

The Turkey Technology Team Foundation supports 1,001 technology teams and aims to lead 1,001 technology initiatives by 2023.

The foundation also provides three years of training for high school and middle school students with the program technology stars of the future as part of DeneyYap Technology Workshops.