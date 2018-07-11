New app provides live feed on air quality in Turkey

A new app developed by the Ministry of Urban Planning and the Environment will give a live feed about the air quality of every region of Turkey to its users.

The data is gathered from a total of 300 air-quality reading stations scattered all over Turkey has already been released on www.havaizleme.gov.tr for the public interest, yet with the new app, access to the live feed will be much easier.

From now on, with one tap of a finger, people living in Turkey will be able to learn the air quality in their neighborhood.

Speaking to the press, ministry official Mustafa Öztürk said citizens as well as tourists visiting Turkey have every right to learn the quality of the air they are breathing. He also explained that the number of air quality reading stations will be increased to 330 by the end of 2018.

The app is currently available for the Android operating system and an IOS version of the app will be out in few days.