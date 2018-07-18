Beware travelers: How to avoid cyberattacks on holiday

Taking incredible holiday photos are no big deal thanks to smartphones but posting them on social media is a little bit trickier. If you happen to take too many pictures and want to post them all, this means that your internet quota is doomed to dry out soon. To prevent this, most of us use the Wi-Fi services provided by the hotels or restaurants we are in. But is it safe?

Don't forget that if you don't take precautions, it is easy to be a target of cyberattacks. However, it is possible to dodge attacks from hackers with a few easy tricks.

First, avoid downloading a travel app from an unauthorized source. Nowadays, people prefer to book their holidays and even flights via various travel apps on their Android or IOS devices but it is important to download these apps from a reliable source, preferably from their official pages.

Second, try to avoid turning your Bluetooth on unless it is necessary. Also be sure to connect only to secure Wi-Fi connections. Usually, most unknown, open Wi-Fi sources work as baits to lure smartphones and laptop users to steal their information.

Be sure to use a virtual private network (VPN) and do not click on the websites if you are not 100 percent sure of their authenticity. Moreover, turn off the location services on your phone or other devices if you do not want to be traced by malware.