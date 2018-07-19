Motion and play laboratory calls for applications

The 2018-2019 application season for the Harolab motion and play laboratory, based on the pedagogy of Jacques Lecoq, has started.

Harolab, which had its first set of graduates last April in the field of physical theater, has opened calls for the 2018-2019 term. A comprehensive 28-week theatrical training program, which focuses on the two main elements of physical theater - motion and play - is waiting for participants. The lab is offering studies in various fields from mimodynamics - the idea that the dynamic of man and nature can be represented through the miming body - to acrobatics, and from mask playing to theater styles.

The lab will provide training over two periods with four modules and two main elements of physical theater. The first term will include physical preparation, and teachings on neutral masks, motion dynamics, journey from animal to person and dynamics of materials. In the second term, styles such as melodrama, comedy and tragedy will be the main teaching theme.

While amateur or professional actors, dancers and performance artists are encouraged to apply to the program, people such as authors, directors, stage designers, and those interested in fine arts who have an interest in performance arts are also welcome to apply. With a wide range of participants and the new term to start in October of this year the program is set to explore answers to questions such as where does motion start, where does it end, what are tragic transformations of matter and other such themes in the field.

Doğa Nalbantoğlu, Emre Yıldızlar, Sencan Oytun Tokuç who are graduates of the Jacques Lecoq and Lassaad schools, and have international education and experience will be teaching along with guest trainers from abroad. They will seek answers to questions such as how and when the actor and the performer get on stage, to where they stand and their relation to the space.

The lab provides training that is designed to increase the physical and emotional awareness of a person while guiding the participant to focus on the relationship between life and art.