Turkish children to send peace cranes to Hiroshima

Children have made 1000 origami cranes from paper within the context of the "Spread wings for freedom and hope! 1000 cranes fly" event, which is organized by Kadıköy Municipality for the memory of children who lost their lives in Hiroshima.

Kadıköy Municipality Social Services Center held an event in front of the Greek Orthodox Church Ayios Yeorgios in the Rasimpaşa Neighborhood for Sadako Sasaki, who died of leukemia at the age of 12 because of the atom bomb dropped on Hiroshima 73 years ago.

Sasaki was two when the bomb was dropped and she was a leukemia patient at the age of 12. She started to make origami cranes, folding papers with hope. However, Sasaki closed her eyes after completing the 664th bird.

Three years after her death, her memorial was built at the Peace Park in Hiroshima. Every year in August, children from all over the world sent 1000 origami cranes, which became the symbol of peace and nuclear disarmament, to Sadako Sasaki.

In this event of Kadıköy Municipality Social Services Center, 1000 paper cranes will be sent to Hiroshima, as well.