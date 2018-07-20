Pedal for awareness: Disabled head for the Hague on bikes

To raise awareness of the problems disabled people face in everyday life, a group of cyclists, consisting of the hearing, visually and orthopedically disabled, will pedal 4,500 kilometers and pass through 10 countries to make others hear their "silent scream."

The 15 cyclists, who set of from the Embassy of the Netherlands in Istanbul on July 15, will visit Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary, Austria, Germany, Switzerland, France, Luxemburg, Belgium and the Netherlands in the next two months.

Speaking to the press in Edirne, the last stop in Turkey, Hüseyin Nacar, one of the members of the "We are dreaming a world without barricades" movement, thanked those who support them, especially President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Visually disabled cyclist Şule Yazıcı said she loves riding her bike and added: "I ride my bike a lot in Istanbul, but this is the first time I am riding outside the city. I am very excited, and I cannot wait to experience what this journey holds for me."

Ekrm Taşkın, who was injured during a terrorist attack in the south of Turkey while he was serving in the military, said: "I am a national athlete. As a person who became disabled later in my life, I dedicate my life to make the voice of the disabled heard. We will finish our journey on the doorsteps of the United Nations building in The Hague. Our aim is to deliver our message to everyone."

Nihat Demir, another disabled national athlete drew attention to the long way ahead of them and said: "This is a long marathon, and this event is the first of its kind."