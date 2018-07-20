Princes' Islands swimming race begins today

Hosted by the Istanbul's Princes' Islands, the 34th International Princes' Islands Swimming Championship will kick off today.

The two-day event will be held in the memory of the late Gazaros Unan who was the captain and the second president of Kınalıada Water Sports Club.

Organized by Turkish Swimming Federation, the championship will host 500 swimmers from nine countries around the world.

The swimmers will compete in 50-meter, 100-meter and 400-meter freestyle, 100-meter breaststroke, 100-meter butterfly, 100-meter backstroke and 200-meter medley categories.