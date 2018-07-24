Yoga at museum on Bosporus

The Sabancı University Sakıp Sabancı Museum (SSM) will host renowned yoga instructor Chris Chavez on July 27 for the fifth time as part of its annual "Yoga at the Museum" event.

The long-awaited event, which continues to gain popularity every year, will once again be held with the perfect Bosporus view of the SSM this year. Known for his knack of improving participants' minds and bodies through yoga, Chris Chavez, a partner in Cihangir Yoga, will work with yoga enthusiasts during the "Yoga at the Museum" event between 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.

This annual SSM event is open to participants of every skill level for free and will continue until Sept. 6 between 7 a.m. and 8:15 a.m. Please note, those who would like to participate should bring their own mats.