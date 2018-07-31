Troia festival to color Çanakkale

The International Troia Festival, which has been held by the Çanakkale Municipality since 1963, is getting ready to salute its guests for the 55th time from Aug. 9-13.

In the festival, where world-famous artists will perform, an opera has been prepared by the Çanakkale Municipality within the context of the "Year of Troy." Composed by Tevfik Akbaşlı, who is known around the world for his operas, including "Suleiman the Magnificent" and "Kösem Sultan," "The Legend of Troy," directed by Aytaç Manizade, will premiere in the mesmerizing atmosphere of Çimenlik Castle.





Performers for this year's festival include: Famous pianist Fazıl Say; French vocalist Dany Brillant, famous for his interpretations of big band music; Eleni Karaindrou, known for her spiritual soundtracks for many films; the Symphony Orchestra; the Dina Ensemble; the Barcelona Gipsy Balkan Orchestra; Erol Evgin; Mehmet Erdem; Resul Dizdar; Rubato; the Boğaz Saz Group; the Hedon Orchestra; and the Fevzipaşa Dance Group.

The Homer Science, Culture and Art Award will be given to Haluk Şahin in the ancient city of Troy as part of the festival on Aug. 10.

Besides the performances, exhibitions will be on display at the Çanakkale Ceramics Museum as well as in the Professor Doctor Türkan Saylan Social Facility, the State Fine Arts Gallery, the Writer and Artist House, the City Museum of Çanakkale and in the Çanakkale Municipality Cultural House of Children Korfmann Library. Three plays will also entertain visitors in the amphitheater.