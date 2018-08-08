Champion sailors to be trained on one of Turkey's largest lake

Lake Çıldır will be a center for sailing. The project, which has been initiated by Kars Governorate and the Turkish Sailing Federation aims to train athletes for the national team. To celebrate the project a total of eight sailboats belonging to the Kars Governorate Sailing Sports Club were launched.

As a part of the first leg of the project, total of 15 sports people will be trained by accomplished trainers. The sports club is planning to increase its fleet of eight sailboats to 10 in the upcoming days.

The nature and beauty surrounding Lake Çıldır in Ardahan draws tourists from far and wide all year round. It is the second-biggest lake and the largest freshwater lake in eastern Anatolia at 123-square kilometers. With tourism options offered both in summer and winter, the lake sees tourists all year long.

Attracting thousands of visitors from Georgia, Nakhichevan and Iran in addition to locals, the lake is a popular spot, hosting 17 fish species along with diverse natural wonders, flora and other plants and animals.