Push the limits, expect the unexpected at Istanbul festival

Free-fall sports, climbing, motocross, skateboarding, drifting and many more extreme sports await adrenaline junkies at Turkey's most energetic festival, the "Vadistanbul Extreme Fest."

Scheduled to take place on Aug. 11 and 12, the festival will feature extreme sports some of us would be even scared to watch.

The festival will host a free-fall competition called the "Big Jump," as well as motocross, skateboarding, slacklining and drifting.

Apart from these contests, "Vadistanbul Extreme Fest" will host acrobatic performances.

During the two-day event, participants will also be able to take lessons from the accomplished sportsmen and feel the adrenaline in their bones.

If you want to push the limits this weekend, we advise you to clear your schedule and join "Vadistanbul Extreme Fest."