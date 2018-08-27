Former French President Sarkozy, wife Bruni end Turkey holiday with economy flight

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy and his wife Carla Bruni ended their one-week holiday Sunday in Turkey's tourist hot spot Bodrum with an economy flight to Istanbul, before heading back to France.

The former president surprised other Turkish Airlines passengers for not choosing to fly first class. He was seen greeting and chatting with nearby passengers and even posed for photos with some of them.

Sabah Photo

Bruni, on the other hand, reportedly preferred to read a book on her way back home. She also posted a photo of a sea view from Bodrum on her official Instagram account, saying goodbye to Turkey.

The pair stayed at a luxury resort in Bodrum's Demir Bay and went on a blue cruise with their children and friends to enjoy the region's world-renowned crystal-clear waters.

Bruni previously implied she wanted to go on vacation in Turkey after giving a concert in Istanbul last year.