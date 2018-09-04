Fastest drones in Turkey to own the skies at new Istanbul airport

Teknofest Istanbul, which will be held between Sept. 20-23 at Istanbul New Airport in line with the targets of the "national technology move," will host the World Drone Cup (WDC), where the fastest drones in the world will compete.

According to the Turkish Technology Team (T3 Foundation), Teknofest Istanbul, which is the first aviation, space and technology fest in Turkey, will be held by the T3 foundation and the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality.

A total 64 sportsmen from more than 25 countries, including China, Japan, Brazil and the U.S. will participate in the WDC organization.

The WDC, which will break the record as the competition in which the highest number of countries participating for the first time, will determine the best of the world among drones which can reach a speed of up to 250 kilometers.

The competition, specially organized through the efforts of the Drone Racers Sports Club for those who are interested in drones, pilots will compete with drones which they designed and montaged themselves.

Teknofest Istanbul will present workshops, international initiative summit and activities to its visitors along with the WDC, where vehicles that have a high speed and maneuver talent and are based on the commanding talent of the user. The festival, where participation is free of charge, aims to play an important role in Turkey's national technology move and turning the country into a society producing technology.

It is organized with the support of some institutions who contribute greatly to the development of national technology. With the support of important institution like Aselsan, Anadolu Agency (AA), Baykar, İGA, İsbak, Roketsan, Turkish Aerospace, Turkish Airlines, the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey (TÜBİTAK) and TÜRKSAT.

Other partners of the festival include Boğaziçi University, the Presidency Investment Office, Gebze Technical University the Ministry of Youth and Spots, Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality, Istanbul Provincial Directorate of National Education, Istanbul Technical University, the National Defense University, the Ministry of Industry and Technology, the Presidency of the Defense Industry, state broadcaster TRT and Yıldız Technical University.