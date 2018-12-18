Dying British man leaves 14 years’ worth of Christmas gifts to neighbor’s little girl

An elderly British man in Barry of Wales left 14-years' worth of Christmas gifts to his neighbor's little daughter as a surprising and heartwarming gesture, and wrapped all of the gifts himself before he died.

Ken Watson, who was living next to 2-year-old Cadi Williams' family and enjoyed seeing Cadi grow up, left the little girl an enormous packet full of gifts which she will be unwrapping for the next 14 years.

Weeks after the 87-year-old man died his daughter Jenny discovered the gifts and delivered them next door.

Owen Williams, the father of the girl, shared a post about the gesture on his Twitter account on Monday.

"Our elderly neighbor passed away recently. His daughter popped round a few moments ago clutching a large plastic sack. In the sack were all the Christmas presents he'd bought for *our* daughter for the next thirteen years," the first tweet in his thread read, later realizing that there were actually 14 presents.

Our elderly neighbour passed away recently. His daughter popped round a few moments ago clutching a large plastic sack. In the sack were all the Christmas presents he'd bought for *our* daughter for the next thirteen years. 😢 pic.twitter.com/6CjiZ99Cor December 17, 2018

The parents said that they had opened one of the presents and it was a book, but they are not certain about whether they should give the gifts to her at once or wait for the girl to open them over the years.

Saying that the elderly man always told them that he would live until he was 100, Cadi's father said that "these gifts would have taken him up to our little girl's 16th Christmas."

Described as a very unique character by his neighbors, Watson, who was a retired commercial diver, was keen on classical music, opera and played the accordion.