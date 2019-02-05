The Year of the Pig for Chinese lunar calendar celebrates rationality

Today is the first day of the Year of the Pig according to the Chinese lunar calendar. In Chinese astrology, each year belongs to a Chinese zodiac animal according to the 12-year cycle. The Pig is the 12th in the Chinese zodiac chart. According to the belief, if one is born in a Pig year, you they are known as "pig" (or "belonging to the Pig") in China.

Pigs are believed to be diligent, compassionate and generous. They have great concentration: Once they set a goal, they will devote all their energy to achieving it. Though Pigs rarely seek help from others, they will not refuse to give others a hand. Pigs never suspect trickery, so they are easily fooled.

Pigs are generally believed to be relatively calm when facing trouble. No matter how difficult the problems Pigs encounter, they can handle things properly and carefully. They have a great sense of responsibility to finish what they are engaged in.