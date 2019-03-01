Futurists investigate how to be happy in 2040

Today marks World Future Day, which encourages people specialized in a number of fields to paint a picture of the future and how it will look, given the facts that we have today. On this day, futurists from around the world gather around a table to discuss how social and business life will be affected by the changes and advancements in technology, as well as all social and natural sciences. The futurists share their thoughts, predictions and visions about the world that is awaiting us in a couple of decades.

This year, the Futurists Association in Turkey is holding a series of conferences to celebrate World Future Day and talk about what the world will become in the year 2040. Keynote speakers and specialists will share their insights on how to achieve a future that will have positive effects on humanity.

Under the title, "Being a happy person in 2040," renowned futurists as well as successful businesspeople, visionaries and educators will come together and talk about what awaits humanity in the year 2040 in terms of technology, sociology, politics, science and culture. Throughout the event, although the speakers will offer their insights into the future world, the main focus will be on humans.

The event, which will take at the Trump Center in Istanbul, will be open to everyone and free of charge for students.