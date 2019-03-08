Former Miss Teen Universe Lotte van der Zee dies aged 20

Former Miss Teen Universe Lotte van der Zee died aged 20 in Munich hospital after suffering a fatal heart attack, media reports said Friday.

The Dutch model was in Austria with her family for skiing when she suddenly fell ill, according to her parents' statement.

She spent two weeks in a coma before life support was withdrawn on Wednesday.

Sharing a photo of the model on their Instagram account, the parents wrote: "Our pearl, our everything passed away on Wednesday evening March 6th at 22:47. It is incredibly surreal that our dearly beloved Lotte is not around us anymore. Our hearts are truly broken. We would like to thank you all again for all the support and heartwarming messages."

Tests are still being carried out to determine what caused the model's heart attack, the family said.