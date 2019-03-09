Fed up of Instagrammers and influencers, colorful Paris street wants gate to restrict entry

Imagine a car-less cobblestone street lined with flowers and pretty pastel-colored homes in Paris of all the places in the world. Sounds very Instagrammable, doesn't it?

Well, the residents of Paris' famed Rue Cremieux are fed up of the hordes of tourists flooding to the area and invading their personal space just for the sake of a social media post.

The locals of Rue Cremieux have urged the city council to install a gate at the entrance of the street to restrict access to hundreds of photo-frantic people. They have specifically called for a restriction to be imposed on entry during peak traffic (and picture perfect) times, such as evenings, weekends, and even sunrise and sunset.

One has even dedicated an Instagram account to share with the world what Parisians have to go through every day: a new influencer popping up on their doorstep daily, taking dozens of photos of themselves or their outfits — often without asking for permission from the property owner and not caring for the privacy of those living there, who can sometimes be seen in the background of these photos, still in their pajamas trying to wake up with their morning coffee.

Speaking to radio station France Info, a resident said: "We sit down to eat and right outside we have people taking photos, rappers who take two hours to film a video right beneath the window, or bachelorette parties who scream for an hour. Frankly, it's exhausting."

However, other Instagram hotspots have proven more chaotic. A mural by local graffiti artist Alex Croft featuring rows of tenement houses draws a constant stream of tourists to the steeply sloping Graham Street in downtown Central district in Hong Kong.

Taxis and cars honk restlessly as the tourists — primarily from mainland China, South Korea and Taiwan but also Western nations — spill into the road to get their ideal frame.

Overtourism, as it is now called, has been taking a toll across the globe with the rise of Instagram, prompting closures of popular beaches in Thailand and the Philippines, and backlash from residents in cities like Paris, Venice and Barcelona.