Heavily injured Dutch woman asks police to take her photo for Instagram

A woman who had been heavily injured in a traffic accident asked the police in the Netherlands to take her photograph so she could share it on social media while being taken to the hospital on a stretcher, shocking the police officers.

The woman was driving a scooter when she was heavily injured after being crushed by an automobile in the Zaanstreek district of Amsterdam on Thursday. The woman was provided with a neck brace and put on a stretcher due to fractures on her body by the paramedics.

When being taken to the ambulance, the woman asked the police officers accompanying them to take her photograph, saying that a photo of that kind would receive many 'likes' on Instagram.

Turning down the woman's request, the police asked her to be taken to the hospital as soon as possible.

The incident was shared on the Facebook page of Zaanstreek Police Station with a note saying "what is the world coming to."

"We live in a strange world," said the spokesperson for the local police, about the incident.