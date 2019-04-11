Parenthood in digital age to be discussed in Istanbul

We are living in the age of technology and the time parents forbade their children from using a computer is long gone. The 3rd MomTalks, to be held at Grand Pera in Istanbul on May 4, will discuss the challenges parents face in the digital age and help them adapt to the changes so they can lead their children in the right direction.

Talking about the challenges parents face in the 21st century, parent coach Zeynep İşman said: "Back in the day, we lived in tribes where the children were taken care of not only by the parents but by the grandparents, other relatives and even neighbors. Now, parents have to raise their children alone," İşman said.

She also highlighted the fact that women are now more and more part of the workforce which puts incredible weight on parents' shoulders. "Now parents are confused. They have to take care of everything about the children from their diet to the websites they visit. There is also a lot of misinformation about parenthood which confuses the parents even more."

The event will hold four different sessions where experts will inform parents about how to keep up with the pace of 21st-century lifestyles. Parents will also be informed about the dangers that await children in the virtual world as well as the real world.

Experts like Doğa Rutkay, Tuluhan Tekelioğlu, Esra Akkaya, Zeynep Selvili Çarmıklı, Aslıhan Onaran, Hande Birsay, Mümin Sekman, professor Mehmet Şakiroğlu, Deniz Bayramoğlu, Judith Malika Liberman and Akan Abdula will speak at the event.