Zip line over the Euphrates pumps up adrenaline

Born out of the need to be able to get across the canyons in 1897, zip lining is now number 1 choice of adventure seekers. And those who want to experience this adrenaline-filled activity flock to Erzincan's Karanlık Canyon in eastern Anatolia. The canyon where the Euphrates flows through the middle is the perfect place for adventure seekers with the longest zip line in the region.

The zip-line center has recently been opened in the Karanlık Canyon and became a number one tourist spot in the region. While domestic and international tourists increase the adrenaline levels in their bloodstream on the zip line, they get to enjoy the natural beauty of the canyon.

The zip line over the Euphrates is a total length of 350 meters including the return trip. Moreover, the center also offers boat trips on the river that enable visitors to see the depths of the canyon, which stretches for seven kilometers.